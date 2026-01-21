Pakistan defense minister inaugurates fake Pizza Hut; company says 'unauthorized' 

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has landed in hot water after inaugurating a fake Pizza Hut outlet in Sialkot. The incident came to light when the fast-food chain issued a public statement clarifying that the establishment was unauthorized and did not adhere to their standards. Photos and videos of the event showed Asif at a formal ceremony with ribbon-cutting, floral arrangements, and applause.

Company statement Pizza Hut clarifies status of Sialkot outlet Pizza Hut Pakistan later issued a statement distancing itself from the Sialkot outlet. The company said, "Pizza Hut Pakistan informs our valued customers that an unauthorized outlet falsely using the Pizza Hut name and branding has recently opened in Sialkot Cantonment." It added, "This outlet is not associated with Pizza Hut Pakistan, or Yum!...We have formally filed a complaint with the relevant authorities to stop the misuse of our trademark and ensure immediate action."

Online mockery Social media reacts to unauthorized Pizza Hut opening The incident has sparked a debate over whether political figures should verify franchise licenses before inaugurating businesses. Many social media users have criticized Asif for his role in the inauguration of the fake outlet. One user wrote, "One ribbon cut, one statement issued. That has to be some kind of record," while another joked, "When even Pizza Hut says, 'Not our slice of the pie.'"

