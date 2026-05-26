'Under no compulsion': Pakistan rejects Trump's Abraham Accords' proposal 

Pakistan has rejected US President Donald Trump 's proposal for his country to join the Abraham Accords after the Iran war ends. The accords, which were first proposed by Trump in 2020, aim to normalize relations between Israel and several Arab nations. According to Reuters, Pakistan has rejected the proposal. A Pakistani source said the two issues were "not interlinked and cannot be made so." "Pakistan is under no compulsion to adhere to any such demand," the source said.

Diplomatic position Pakistan's defense minister reacts Pakistan has yet to make an official statement but its Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said compromising on its "fundamental ideologies" was unacceptable. "Personally, I don't think we should join any such accord that clashes with our fundamental ideologies. How will you sit down with those people whose word cannot be trusted even for a single day?" he said, referring to Israel in an interview with Samaa TV.

Policy Pakistan's long-standing policy on Israel This is in line with Pakistan's long-standing policy of not recognizing Israel until a Palestinian state is established. The country's foreign minister Ishaq Dar had earlier reiterated this position, saying recognition of Israel is contingent on a two-state solution to the Palestine conflict. "We are not ready to recognize Israel until the two-state solution to the Palestine conflict is accepted....Let it be clear to everyone that our seven-decades-long policy remains unchanged."

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Diplomatic appeal Trump's call for wider participation in accords Per reports, Trump had on Monday called on countries including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and Jordan to join the accords after the Iran war. He argued that wider participation could bring "true Power, Strength, and Peace to....Middle East for the first time in 5,000 years." According to Axios, the Muslim leaders were surprised by Trump's request. A US official with knowledge of the conversation said there was silence on the line before Trump joked if they were still there.

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