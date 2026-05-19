Pakistani officer claims missiles struck 2 'non-existent' Indian airbases 

A Pakistani officer involved in Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos last year claimed that two Indian military targets were hit by its missiles. The officer, Captain Muneeb Zamal, in an undated interview said, "We were assigned two targets, Rajouri Airbase and Mamun Airbase, and we successfully engaged them." However, these airbases are non-existent. Rajouri is a district in Jammu and Kashmir that does not have an operational Indian Air Force base, while Mamun is a military cantonment area near Pathankot.

Operation details Pakistan's missile strike on India Under Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, Pakistan claimed to have targeted several Indian locations, including Udhampur Air Base, Pathankot Air Base and Adampur Air Base. After the strikes, missile debris was found in fields across Sirsa in Haryana, Barmer in Rajasthan and Jalandhar in Punjab. This cross-border escalation impacted rural areas far from the frontlines. In September 2025, debris believed to be from a Fatah-1 missile was also recovered from Srinagar's Dal Lake.

Public reaction Social media users mock Pakistan for its false claims Pakistan's Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos targeted at least 26 locations across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat. One of the weapons used was the Fatah-1 guided artillery rocket, fired by Pakistan's military on May 10, 2025. The officer in question was associated with the Fatah-1 operations. Both Fatah-1 (range up to 140km or 90 miles) and Fatah-2 rockets (range between 250-400km or 155-250 miles) were deployed during the May conflict.

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