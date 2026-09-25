'When will you stop harboring terrorists?': Sharif questioned outside UN

Saeed is a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province and is the founder of the banned terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

He is also a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Saeed is wanted in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also alleged his involvement in the larger conspiracy behind the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.