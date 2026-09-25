'When will you stop harboring terrorists?': Sharif questioned outside UN
What's the story
During his visit to the United Nations headquarters for the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was confronted over harboring terrorists, news agency ANI reported. As he entered the UN headquarters, reporters asked him, "Prime Minister, when will you stop harboring terrorists?" However, Sharif did not respond to the question. When leaving the UN headquarters, he was again asked about prosecuting Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed but refused to answer.
Twitter Post
Shehbaz Sharif questioned as he enters UN headquarters
#WATCH | New York, US: "Prime Minister, when will you stop harbouring terrorists?" ANI questions Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as he enters the UN headquarters. Pakistani PM refuses to answer. pic.twitter.com/IMANrxWYb5— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2026
Terrorist profile
Saeed wanted in Mumbai terror attack case
Saeed is a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province and is the founder of the banned terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
He is also a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
Saeed is wanted in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also alleged his involvement in the larger conspiracy behind the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.
Diplomatic rebuke
India slams Pakistan at UN Human Rights Council
The incident also put Sharif in an embarrassing position at the high-profile UN gathering. It also brought Saeed back into the spotlight, who has been a long-standing concern for international terrorism from Pakistan.
A day before this incident, India had slammed Pakistan at the United Nations (UN), asking Islamabad to focus on its debt-ridden economy instead of sponsoring cross-border terrorism or harboring territorial ambitions.
Governance critique
Pakistan meets every objective criterion for scrutiny: Tyagi
Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi exercised India's right of reply at the UN Human Rights Council and slammed Pakistan's diversionary tactics.
Tyagi said, "Pakistan would better serve its people by focusing on development, rather than by coveting territory of others or exporting terror."
He also highlighted the humanitarian crises in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and criticized Islamabad's suppression of civilians.
Tyagi noted, "If any delegation in this room meets every objective criterion for this Council's scrutiny, it is Pakistan."