Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif praises Donald Trump, urges Kashmir talks
World
Pakistan's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, gave a shoutout to US President Donald Trump at the United Nations, saying his "timely intervention" helped calm things down after the April Pahalgam attack sparked fresh conflict between India and Pakistan.
Sharif also called for real talks on Kashmir, warning that without a solution, more crises could follow in South Asia.
India rejects 3rd party involvement
India pushed back, repeating that it doesn't allow any third-party involvement in its disputes and considers Jammu and Kashmir an inseparable part of the country.
After the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor against terror camps in Pakistan and suspended a key water treaty.
The government plans to address Sharif's remarks directly at the U.N.