Pakistan raises concerns over Indus Treaty suspension at 'international conference' 

Treaty

Indus 'is not a bargaining chip'

Bilawald called Indus Pakistan's "lifeline" and said access to its waters was central to the country's survival. "If anyone believes that Pakistan will surrender...Sindh, they do not know Pakistan. We want peace...dialogue, but dialogue under law. We want coexistence, but not submission," he said. He further argued that Indus "is not a bargaining chip" or "a weapon to be placed in India's hands," and any attempt to turn that lifeline into a "noose" must be treated as a threat.