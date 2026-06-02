Pakistan reimposes 8pm market curfew in Islamabad amid energy crisis

The Islamabad district administration has reintroduced early closing hours for businesses in the city, as part of new austerity measures. Under the revised rules, markets, shops, and shopping malls must shut by 8:00pm. Restaurants and food outlets can stay open till 10:00pm. The marriage halls, marquees, and other event venues will also have to close by 10:00pm.

Energy conservation Authorities argue shifting business activity to daylight hours will help The new business hours are part of broader efforts to reduce energy consumption and ease pressure on the power grid during peak demand hours. Authorities argue that shifting business activity to daylight hours will help cut energy use and end dependence on costly nighttime power generation. The Pakistani government has also emphasized that this decision is aimed at energy-saving and cost-reduction objectives due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia affecting regional energy supplies.

Economic impact Traders, shop owners likely to oppose these restrictions Pakistan is heavily dependent on imported energy, including liquefied natural gas (LNG). This makes the country vulnerable to rising fuel prices and supply disruptions due to tensions in West Asia. The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil shipping routes, adds another layer of complexity to Pakistan's energy woes. Traders and shop owners are likely to oppose these restrictions as they affect sales and profitability amid high inflation and weak consumer demand.

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Past measures Early business closures were 1st introduced in March Pakistan had first introduced early business closures in March amid rising import costs and pressure on electricity supplies. The Shehbaz-Sharif government had announced austerity measures to cut down national energy consumption then. These included allowing employees to work from home, shifting schools and colleges to online classes, and advising telecom and IT companies to allow remote work at least twice a week.

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