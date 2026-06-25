Pakistan halts food, fuel, medicines supplies to POK amid protests
What's the story
Pakistan is allegedly blocking the entry of essential goods into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) amid rising anti-government protests led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC). Residents, truck drivers, and opposition leaders told local media that vehicles transporting basic supplies are being denied entry into the territory, increasing shortages already created by a region-wide shutdown orchestrated by the JAAC. Residents from Muzaffarabad have been crossing into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for essentials but claim they are stopped at checkpoints when returning with supplies.
Supply crisis
Residents speak about crisis
According to BBC Urdu, locals from the Poonch sector, Rawalakot, Bagh, and Neelum Valley have traveled as far as Rawalpindi and Islamabad to buy flour, rice, sugar, lentils, medications, and fuel. However, numerous locals claim they are being barred from taking these items back into POK. BBC Urdu reported that cars transporting food, medicines, and gasoline into the region have faced restrictions at checkpoints and roadblocks.
Residents
'Throw away food then cross'
"I have been depositing money at the depot for 15 days but have not received flour yet," Alif Din, a resident of Neelum district, told BBC Urdu. Another resident said, "I begged the police a lot to let me take food and drinks...My wife is also pregnant." "But they [police] did not care and said that if you throw away the food and drinks and medicines...you are allowed to go, otherwise go back."
Blockade impact
Restrictions also affecting commercial supply chains
According to reports, the restrictions are also affecting commercial supply chains. According to BBC Urdu, vehicles carrying flour, rice, lentils, vegetables, and other necessities were held up at checkpoints near Azad Pattan and Phagwari. Several truck drivers said that Punjab Police officers prevented them from entering POK, leaving dozens of cars trapped for days and causing perishable commodities to decay. Online videos appear to show large lines of trucks stuck along roadsides, purportedly awaiting approval to enter the region.
Political response
PTI accuses authorities of blocking supplies
The POK chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accused authorities of blocking essential supplies. They described the restrictions as "the worst example of Pharaonic oppression." However, police officials have denied these allegations, claiming no vehicles are being stopped and food deliveries continue. A Dawn report cited an anonymous official suggesting Islamabad is using various measures to contain JAAC-led protests by disrupting supply flows.
Protest expansion
JAAC-led protests continue to grow
Despite the blockade and supply disruptions, JAAC-led protests continue to grow across POK. A mass sit-in at Rawalakot's Eidgah Ground has attracted over 70,000 people in two weeks. JAAC leaders have threatened to escalate their agitation with a march from Rawalakot to Muzaffarabad's administrative capital. Whether these measures will quell the protest movement or deepen public resentment remains uncertain.