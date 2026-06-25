Pakistan halts food, fuel, medicines supplies to POK amid protests

Residents

'Throw away food then cross'

"I have been depositing money at the depot for 15 days but have not received flour yet," Alif Din, a resident of Neelum district, told BBC Urdu. Another resident said, "I begged the police a lot to let me take food and drinks...My wife is also pregnant." "But they [police] did not care and said that if you throw away the food and drinks and medicines...you are allowed to go, otherwise go back."