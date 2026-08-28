Pakistan, Kuwait sign military cooperation agreement
What's the story
Pakistan has signed a military cooperation agreement with Kuwait, further expanding its defense ties in the Gulf region. The "Protocol Agreement-2026" was signed by Kuwaiti Defense Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and his Pakistani counterpart Khawaja Muhammad Asif during a visit to Islamabad on Thursday. The deal is seen as an important milestone in bilateral defense cooperation and aims to serve the shared interests of both countries while contributing to regional security.
Agreement specifics
Protocol Agreement-2026 transforms dormant defense framework into operational cooperation
The Protocol Agreement-2026 transforms a dormant defense framework into operational cooperation. It includes joint military training, education, intelligence sharing, logistics support, defense technology collaboration, and research and development activities.
The deal also provides for cooperation in military manufacturing and defense technology development.
Regular joint exercises and bilateral visits are part of the agreement, which is valid for five years with automatic renewal clauses unless either country opts to withdraw formally.
Strategic importance
Defense pact comes amid US-Iran tensions
The Pakistan-Kuwait defense agreement is significant as it deepens military cooperation between the two nations amid ongoing US-Iran tensions.
Kuwait has been a target of Iranian aggression, with civilian infrastructure being attacked.
The agreement also formalizes ad-hoc arrangements into a treaty-backed state partnership, further strengthening Pakistan's military footprint in the region.
This comes after Islamabad signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia and Turkey, treating an attack on one as an attack on all three.
Strategic watch
What does this mean for India?
India has strong strategic partnerships with Gulf states, including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and UAE.
The Kuwait-Pakistan defense deal doesn't pose an immediate threat to India but expands military cooperation between the two nations.
New Delhi will have to keep a watch on how much of this spills over into areas that could hurt its interests.
India has over one million citizens living and working in Kuwait (and over 8.5 million across the GCC).