Pakistan tapping phones, using firewalls to spy on citizens: Amnesty

Pakistan is spying on its citizens using a phone-tapping system and a Chinese-built internet firewall, according to a report by Amnesty International ﻿ . The human rights watchdog called it one of the "most comprehensive examples of state surveillance outside China." The report highlighted that these surveillance tools are part of an extensive network built with Chinese and Western technology.

Dissent suppression Surveillance used to suppress dissent, free speech The Amnesty International report also noted that Pakistan's surveillance network is being used to suppress dissent and free speech. This comes in the wake of already restricted political and media freedoms in the country, especially after the military's split with ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2022. The findings were based on a 2024 case filed by Bushra Bibi, Khan's wife, after her private calls were leaked online.

Surveillance capacity Spy agencies can monitor 4M phones simultaneously Amnesty International's report revealed that Pakistan's spy agencies can monitor up to four million mobile phones simultaneously. This is possible due to their Lawful Intercept Management System (LIMS) and a firewall called WMS 2.0, which inspects internet traffic. The two systems work together, permitting intelligence agencies to tap phone calls and texts while also slowing down/blocking websites and social media platforms across the country.

System installation Telecom regulator admits to asking phone companies to install LIMS Despite denials from Pakistan's intelligence agencies and defense ministries about running these surveillances, the telecom regulator has admitted to asking phone companies to install LIMS for use by "designated agencies." This comes as Pakistan continues to block more than 650,000 web links and restrict platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and X. The restrictions have hit hardest in Balochistan province where districts have faced years-long internet blackouts.