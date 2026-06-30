'Cut off hands...': Pakistan minister warns India over IWT

Upcoming seminar

Pakistan to hold international seminar on treaty

The Pakistani ministers announced an international seminar on the IWT in Islamabad. Legal experts, water specialists, and foreign delegates are expected to attend. The seminar will discuss Pakistan's legal rights under the treaty and its technical aspects. The IWT, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, divides control of eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej) to India and allocates most of the waters of the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab) to Pakistan.