Pakistan Saudi Arabia and Turkey military chiefs met in Riyadh
World
Top military leaders from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey just met in Riyadh to talk strategy.
With tensions running high in the region and trade routes being disrupted, they are stepping up their game, focusing on strengthening intelligence sharing and working together more closely to handle security threats.
Condemn Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure
The chiefs also called out Houthi rebel attacks on Saudi infrastructure and agreed it is time for a more united response.
Weeks after Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, which is a framework to strengthen collective deterrence and military cooperation, this partnership is about building stronger teamwork to keep the region safer.