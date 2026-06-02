Pakistan still spending almost $1M a month on US lobbying 

Pakistan is reportedly still spending around $900,000 a month on its lobbying efforts in the United States even as the country is facing severe economic challenges, including a worsening water crisis and rising fuel prices after the Iran war. This amounts to an annual expenditure of about $10-12 million, according to public disclosures filed under the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

Economic woes Pakistan's economic situation and IMF dependence Pakistan is also under a heavy debt burden and is dependent on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support. Despite getting bailout packages, the economy is still vulnerable to fiscal pressures, foreign exchange shortages, and sluggish growth. The FARA filings reveal an extensive influence campaign aimed at strengthening Islamabad's position in Washington on issues such as security cooperation, trade, and diplomatic outreach.

Lobbying strategy Breakdown of Pakistan's lobbying expenses Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev told ANI that Pakistan's lobbying efforts show its determination to gain access and influence in Washington. "Recent reports indicating a $1.2 million contract are not unusual for Washington. All foreign governments retain lobbyists at various times," Sachdev said. He added that Pakistan is spending around $900,000 every month on lobbying, including a $50,000-a-month contract for meetings involving the interior minister and another firm charging $250,000 a month to navigate trade issues.

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Diplomatic tension Contradictions in claims about US mediation during India-Pakistan tensions The documents also raise questions about claims made by Pakistan army chief Asim Munir in the past. Munir claimed that India sought mediation through the US during military tensions between the two countries. However, FARA filings suggest that Pakistan intensified its lobbying efforts in Washington when India was conducting military operations under Operation Sindoor. Between May 6 and May 9 last year, Pakistani representatives had nearly 60 interactions with US officials and lawmakers during India's response to the Pahalgam attack.

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