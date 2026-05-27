Lahore's Hindu, Sikh street name revival paused after extremists intervene
What's the story
The Punjab government in Pakistan has put on hold its plan to restore pre-Partition Hindu and Sikh-era names of roads and localities in Lahore. The decision was taken after facing criticism from extremist elements and social media vloggers. The Lahore Heritage Areas Revival (LAHR) committee had earlier approved the proposal, which was aimed at reviving Lahore's historical identity as part of a heritage conservation project.
Name restoration
Proposed changes in road names
The proposal had sought to restore original names such as Queen's Road (now Fatima Jinnah Road), Jail Road (Allama Iqbal Road), and Krishan Nagar (Islampura). Other proposed changes included renaming Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chowk back to Lakshmi Chowk, Mustafaabad to Dharampura, Hameed Nizami Road to Temple Street, and Babri Masjid Chowk to Jain Mandir Road. The initiative was aimed at reviving Lahore's pre-Partition cultural identity and heritage, with Nawaz Sharif leading the Lahore Heritage Areas Revival Project.
Criticism received
Proposal deferred to avoid further controversy
However, the move was criticized by religious groups and social media commentators who accused the government of reviving "Hindu and Sikh" names. After the backlash, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Muhammad Ali Ijaz confirmed no decision had been taken yet on the proposal. Reports said that due to the backlash, Maryam Nawaz's administration decided to defer the decision to avoid further controversy.
Expert consultation
Historians, scholars consulted on cultural significance of name changes
An official source told PTI that criticism from "extremist elements" and social media vloggers accusing the government of reviving "Hindu and Sikh" names forced the administration to go on the defensive. After the controversy, the LAHR held consultations with historians, architects, urban planners and scholars to discuss the historical and cultural significance of restoring Lahore's traditional names. An official statement said participants agreed that Lahore's historical identity constitutes an "invaluable legacy, deserving thoughtful preservation for future generations."