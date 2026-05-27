Lahore's Hindu, Sikh street name revival paused after extremists intervene 

The Punjab government in Pakistan has put on hold its plan to restore pre-Partition Hindu and Sikh-era names of roads and localities in Lahore . The decision was taken after facing criticism from extremist elements and social media vloggers. The Lahore Heritage Areas Revival (LAHR) committee had earlier approved the proposal, which was aimed at reviving Lahore's historical identity as part of a heritage conservation project.

Name restoration Proposed changes in road names The proposal had sought to restore original names such as Queen's Road (now Fatima Jinnah Road), Jail Road (Allama Iqbal Road), and Krishan Nagar (Islampura). Other proposed changes included renaming Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chowk back to Lakshmi Chowk, Mustafaabad to Dharampura, Hameed Nizami Road to Temple Street, and Babri Masjid Chowk to Jain Mandir Road. The initiative was aimed at reviving Lahore's pre-Partition cultural identity and heritage, with Nawaz Sharif leading the Lahore Heritage Areas Revival Project.

Criticism received Proposal deferred to avoid further controversy However, the move was criticized by religious groups and social media commentators who accused the government of reviving "Hindu and Sikh" names. After the backlash, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Muhammad Ali Ijaz confirmed no decision had been taken yet on the proposal. Reports said that due to the backlash, Maryam Nawaz's administration decided to defer the decision to avoid further controversy.

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