Pakistani forces stopped Afghan Taliban cross-border attack near Gulistan border

Since the clash, gunfire exchanges have continued and Pakistan has tightened security along the border.

The unrest comes just after a deadly attack on a police facility in northwest Pakistan.

In response, Pakistan carried out strikes against 10 sites inside Afghanistan that Islamabad said were being used to launch and store drones, though Afghan Taliban officials claimed the strikes killed three civilians.

Pakistan is now accusing the Afghan Taliban government of sheltering militants, while Kabul rejects the allegation, making an already tense relationship even more complicated for everyone living near the border.