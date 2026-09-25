Pakistan's Chaman strikes reportedly killed at least 17 Taliban fighters
Tensions flared at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border as Pakistani forces targeted Taliban positions in the Chaman area, reportedly killing at least 17 Afghan Taliban fighters and destroying at least seven posts.
This marks one of the most serious recent clashes between the neighbors, with heavy artillery fire and tactical strikes on Taliban bunkers.
Border alerts after Taliban fortifications destroyed
The destruction of Taliban fortifications has sparked fresh security concerns, putting local emergency services on alert and leaving civilians anxious.
Experts warn that this spike in violence could lead to further retaliatory measures, raising fears about a wider conflict as Pakistan accuses the Afghan regime of backing militant groups, while Kabul denies harboring cross-border insurgents.
The situation remains tense along the border.