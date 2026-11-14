Pakistan's Musadik Masood Malik expected in Delhi for SCO dialogue
Pakistan's Climate Minister Musadik Masood Malik is expected to visit Delhi later this month for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) civilizational dialogue.
If confirmed, this would be the first time in over three years that a Pakistani minister has visited India, a pretty big deal given recent tensions.
Pakistan affirms dialogue despite tensions
Relations between the two countries have been rocky since a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir last year, followed by India's military response and a brief ceasefire.
Despite all that, Pakistan says it's still committed to dialogue and building connections through platforms like the SCO, focusing on "mutual respect" and people-to-people ties even when things are tough.