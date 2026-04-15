He bought a €100 raffle. Walks away with €1M Picasso

A 58-year-old Parisian engineer, Ari Hodara, won an original Pablo Picasso painting worth over €1 million at a charity raffle. The event was held at Christie's auction house in Paris and livestreamed. The painting, titled Tete de femme (Woman's head), is a gouache work on paper created by Picasso in 1941. It depicts Dora Maar, one of the artist's muses.

Fundraising success Charity raffle sold 120,000 tickets for Alzheimer's research The charity raffle sold 120,000 tickets at €100 each, raising a total of €12 million. The proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation. This is not the first time such an event has been held; previous raffles in 2013 and 2020 also featured Picasso works and raised millions for various causes.

Raffle history Previous raffle winners The first raffle in 2013 was won by a Pennsylvania man, who took home Man in the Opera Hat, painted by Picasso in 1914. The second raffle in 2020 was won by Claudia Borgogno, an Italian accountant. Her son had gifted her the ticket for Christmas. These events have collectively raised over €10 million for cultural projects and humanitarian efforts.

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