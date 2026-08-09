Man who murdered Indian-origin partner in Canada arrested
What's the story
Abdul Ghafoori, a 32-year-old man, was arrested on Friday at a Toronto airport in connection with the murder of his Indian-origin partner, Himanshi Khurana. Thirty-year-old Khurana was found dead at a residence in Toronto on December 20 last year. The police have classified her death as an "act of intimate partner violence."
Investigation progress
Ghafoori was on the run
The Toronto police had issued a nationwide warrant for Ghafoori's arrest after discovering he was in an "intimate partner relationship" with Khurana.
They also released his photograph to the public as part of their appeal for information.
The fugitive squad and homicide unit worked with national and international police services to apprehend him, although details about his location before the arrest remain undisclosed.
Diplomatic response
Consulate expressed shock over murder
The Consulate General of India in Toronto had expressed shock over Khurana's murder and extended support to her family.
They said, "We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto."
The consulate added that it was providing all possible assistance to Khurana's family in coordination with local authorities.