Peng Liyuan, Xi Jinping's wife, charms youth choir in Washington
Peng Liyuan, the wife of China's President Xi Jinping, brought a warm touch to U.S.-China relations during their recent Washington trip.
At the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art, she connected with a youth choir singing "Jasmine Flower," and the kids affectionately called her "mother Peng" in thanks.
Peng Liyuan promotes US-China cultural exchange
Peng chatted in English with US First Lady Melania Trump and encouraged American teenagers to continue studying the Chinese language and culture and to become envoys of friendship between China and the United States, moves praised by Ambassador Xie Feng for boosting cultural exchange.
While she keeps a lower profile online due to privacy norms in China, Peng's public role and advocacy for social causes are helping soften China's diplomatic image at a tense time.