Pete Hegseth claims Iran 'begged' for ceasefire deal 

United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has claimed that Iran "begged" for a ceasefire deal ahead of a deadline set by President Donald Trump . "No other president has shown the courage and resolve of this commander-in-chief," Hegseth said during a press conference at the Pentagon on Wednesday. "President Trump forged this moment. Iran begged for this ceasefire, and we all know it," he went on to claim.

Military assessment We own their skies: Hegseth on Iran Hegseth said Operation Epic Fury had "decimated" Tehran's military and put "overwhelming pressure" on Iran to accept the ceasefire. He claimed that Iran's missile program has been "functionally destroyed" and its navy "is at the bottom of the sea." He also said that Iran's air force was "wiped out," asserting, "We own their skies." The defense secretary further claimed that despite firing hundreds of attack drones at a US aircraft carrier, Iran never got close to hitting it.

Presidential praise Praise for Trump Hegseth praised President Trump for choosing "mercy" over destruction, saying he had the power to cripple Iran's economy but opted for a ceasefire instead. He said if Tehran hadn't accepted the deal, their infrastructure would have been targeted next. The defense secretary also informed about Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who he said has been "wounded and disfigured."

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Future prospects Ceasefire deal opens door for peace, says Hegseth Hegseth said after the ceasefire deal was agreed to by Iran "there's now a chance for peace," but American troops involved in the conflict remain ready. General Dan Caine, who joined Hegseth in the press conference, said the US military is prepared to resume attacks on Iran if ordered by Trump. "Let us be clear, a ceasefire is a pause, and the joint force remains ready, if ordered or called upon," the general said.

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