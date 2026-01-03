Nepal: Plane carrying 55 veers off runway while landing
A Buddha Air turboprop passenger aircraft, an ATR 72-500, veered off the runway while landing at Bhadrapur Airport in Nepal. The flight, with registration number 9N-AMF, was arriving from Kathmandu with 51 passengers and four crew members on board. Fortunately, all aboard escaped unhurt in the incident, which occurred around 200 meters from the runway near a rivulet.
The airline has confirmed that technical and relief teams have been dispatched from Kathmandu to the accident site. "The flight number 901 from Kathmandu to Bhadrapur, aircraft 9N-AMF, has veered off the runway while landing at Bhadrapur Airport. There were 51 passengers on board the aircraft. All passengers and crew [4 persons] are safe," Buddha Air said in a statement.
Past incidents
Nepal's aviation safety record under scrutiny
Nepal's aviation safety record has often come under the scanner, with several incidents in the past, owing in part at least to difficult flying conditions. In July 2024, a Bombardier CRJ200LR of Saurya Airlines crashed after taking off from Kathmandu, killing 18 out of the 19 on board. In January 2023, an ATR 72 of Yeti Airlines stalled and crashed while landing at Pokhara, killing all 68 passengers and four crew members on board.