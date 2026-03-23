New York: Plane collides with fire truck at LaGuardia Airport

An Air Canada Express flight from Montreal collided with a fire truck at New York 's LaGuardia Airport just before 11:40pm local time (around 4:10am IST). The incident took place on runway 4 of the airport, according to local media reports, and has resulted in an emergency response, temporarily halting all flight operations. The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has since issued a ground stop for all aircraft at the airport until 0530 GMT (11:00am IST).

Emergency measures Ground stop issued at airport The FAA has warned that the ground stop may be extended beyond 0530 GMT due to the emergency situation. According to FlightRadar24, the aircraft involved in the collision was a Bombardier CRJ-900 with around 100 passengers on board. Social media posts have described this as a possible "mass casualty incident," claiming multiple injuries and possible fatalities among first responders inside the fire truck.

Unverified claims Flights diverted to nearby airports Unverified videos on social media showed damage to the nose of the aircraft. Reports also suggested that flights were being diverted to nearby airports such as John F Kennedy International Airport due to the collision. However, these claims remain unverified as authorities have not confirmed any injuries or fatalities yet. The FAA has said operations at LaGuardia could be impacted until 1800 GMT without giving further details about what caused this emergency situation.

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Twitter Post Unverified visuals from purported site A plane collided with a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport late Sunday, forcing the airport to shut down.



The incident caused fatalities and injuries, though the exact number of victims has not yet been confirmed.



Following the crash, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a… pic.twitter.com/z87RL1SsCp — Steven Latham (@StevenJLatham1) March 23, 2026

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