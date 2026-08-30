PM Modi awarded Uzbekistan's highest state honor
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the Order of "Oliy Darajali Dustlik," Uzbekistan's highest state honor, by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent. The award is PM Modi's 36th international accolade. Speaking on the occasion, he dedicated the honor to the strong ties between India and Uzbekistan. He explained that "Dostlik" means friendship and that Indians are familiar with "Dost," meaning friend.
Bilateral talks
Uzbekistan lauds India's development under PM's leadership
During delegation-level talks, President Mirziyoyev lauded India's development under PM Modi's leadership. He noted India's impressive growth in all sectors and major projects.
The Uzbek president also spoke about India's strides in digitalization, information technology, artificial intelligence, and space exploration.
He said that New Delhi's voice in global affairs has become stronger and that Uzbekistan is happy to witness these achievements.
Future plans
Long-term uranium supply arrangement between India, Uzbekistan
PM Modi announced plans for a long-term uranium supply arrangement between India and Uzbekistan.
He also spoke about formalizing three sister-city and sister-state arrangements, urging both sides to create a roadmap for their full potential.
The PM referred to mega-projects like "New Tashkent" in Uzbekistan and GIFT City in Gujarat as examples of cooperation.
He extended an invitation to Uzbekistan's delegation to learn from these developments.
Economic collaboration
Cooperation to progress rapidly by working together: Modi
PM Modi also appreciated President Mirziyoyev's book outlining projects to boost their economic partnership.
He expressed confidence that both countries would progress rapidly by working together.
The two leaders had a productive dinner discussion the previous night, making several important decisions with their teams aligned on these matters.
To further enhance cooperation, India and Uzbekistan will set up a Coordination Council at the Foreign Minister level.
Business summit
Joint Commission to be raised to ministerial level
The two countries will also raise their Joint Commission from the Secretary level to the Ministerial level.
A joint business summit with leaders from both nations is also on the cards.
This visit marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties between India and Uzbekistan, with both sides committed to working together for mutual growth and development.