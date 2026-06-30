PM Modi to attend G20 summit in US: Sergio Gor
What's the story
United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G20 Summit in the United States in December. The summit will be held at the Trump National Doral Miami resort in Florida on December 14-15. This is a historic event as it will be the first time since 2009 that the US has hosted a leaders' summit.
Future plans
Trump likely to visit India next year
Speaking at the sidelines of a summit in Washington, DC, Gor also revealed that US President Donald Trump is expected to visit India next year, after the US midterm elections. "When the Prime Minister met him in France, the Indian side brought it up that he has been invited," Gor said. He added, "We would love to make that happen sooner rather than later."
Trade talks
India-US trade agreement
Gor also spoke about the ongoing negotiations for an interim India-US trade agreement, saying both sides are "getting close" to finalizing the deal. He said Ambassador Greer has President Trump's full confidence in these complex legal negotiations. "The fact that we've gone so far, that is a great sign for the relationship," Gor added.
Bilateral ties
Strengthening ties between India and US
The ambassador emphasized the strengthening of trade and investment ties between the two nations. He said businesses from both countries are expanding cooperation. Gor also stressed institutionalizing regular Quad ministerial meetings to deepen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. This comes after Secretary Rubio invited PM Modi to visit the White House during his visit to India earlier this year.