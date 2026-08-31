PM Modi to meet Iran's President Pezeshkian in Bishkek today
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek on Monday. The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. This will be their first face-to-face interaction since the West Asia conflict erupted earlier this year. The two leaders have had several telephone conversations during the conflict, including one on June 30 where they discussed developments in West Asia and future steps toward peace and stability.
Discussion topics
Leaders likely to discuss economic cooperation, regional issues
The upcoming meeting between PM Modi and President Pezeshkian is expected to focus on a number of key issues. These include regional and global developments, economic cooperation, and the ongoing crisis in West Asia.
The leaders are also likely to discuss ways to keep trade routes safe and boost business between India and Iran.
India has been advocating for dialogue and de-escalation efforts in the region.
Peace efforts
PM Modi welcomed steps toward easing tensions in West Asia
The two leaders last met in October 2024 on the margins of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.
PM Modi has previously welcomed steps toward easing tensions in West Asia, when an understanding was reached in the region.
The leaders have stressed the importance of keeping trade routes safe and boosting business between India and Iran.
The meeting could lead to new regional understandings as both leaders continue pushing for better understanding and stronger ties, media reports stated.
SCO summit
About SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan
Monday's meeting coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). This group now has 10 members, including India, Iran, Russia, China, and Pakistan.
Leaders attending the two-day event include Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov serving as the host.
Pezeshkian will also travel to Delhi in a few days for the BRICS summit.