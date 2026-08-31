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Home / News / World News / PM Modi to meet Iran's President Pezeshkian in Bishkek today
PM Modi to meet Iran's President Pezeshkian in Bishkek today
The meeting will take place on Monday

PM Modi to meet Iran's President Pezeshkian in Bishkek today

By Snehil Singh
Aug 31, 2026
09:38 am
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek on Monday. The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. This will be their first face-to-face interaction since the West Asia conflict erupted earlier this year. The two leaders have had several telephone conversations during the conflict, including one on June 30 where they discussed developments in West Asia and future steps toward peace and stability.

Discussion topics

Leaders likely to discuss economic cooperation, regional issues

The upcoming meeting between PM Modi and President Pezeshkian is expected to focus on a number of key issues. These include regional and global developments, economic cooperation, and the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

The leaders are also likely to discuss ways to keep trade routes safe and boost business between India and Iran.

India has been advocating for dialogue and de-escalation efforts in the region.

Peace efforts

PM Modi welcomed steps toward easing tensions in West Asia

The two leaders last met in October 2024 on the margins of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.

PM Modi has previously welcomed steps toward easing tensions in West Asia, when an understanding was reached in the region.

The leaders have stressed the importance of keeping trade routes safe and boosting business between India and Iran.

The meeting could lead to new regional understandings as both leaders continue pushing for better understanding and stronger ties, media reports stated.

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SCO summit

About SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan

Monday's meeting coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). This group now has 10 members, including India, Iran, Russia, China, and Pakistan.

Leaders attending the two-day event include Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov serving as the host.

Pezeshkian will also travel to Delhi in a few days for the BRICS summit.

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