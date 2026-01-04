Pope Leo urges peace, justice in Venezuela

Pope Leo calls for rule of law in Venezuela

By Snehil Singh 07:51 pm Jan 04, 202607:51 pm

What's the story

Pope Leo XIV has called for the rule of law to be upheld in Venezuela, following the recent United States military operation, where US forces attacked the country, detaining President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in Caracas. They were then taken to the US for trial. Speaking to pilgrims at St Peter's Square during the midday Angelus, Pope Leo said: "The good of the beloved Venezuelan people must prevail over every other consideration."