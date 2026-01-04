Pope Leo calls for rule of law in Venezuela
What's the story
Pope Leo XIV has called for the rule of law to be upheld in Venezuela, following the recent United States military operation, where US forces attacked the country, detaining President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in Caracas. They were then taken to the US for trial. Speaking to pilgrims at St Peter's Square during the midday Angelus, Pope Leo said: "The good of the beloved Venezuelan people must prevail over every other consideration."
Call for action
Pope emphasizes justice, peace, and sovereignty for Venezuela
The Pope urged the need to overcome violence and pursue justice and peace. He stressed respecting human rights, ensuring sovereignty, and building a stable future. "The good of the beloved Venezuelan people must prevail over every other consideration," he said. He also invited prayers for Venezuela's people and entrusted them to Our Lady of Coromoto, St Jose Gregorio Hernandez, and St Carmen Rendiles.
Peaceful resolution
Pope Leo XIV concludes with message of peace
Concluding his Angelus appeals, Pope Leo urged faith in the God of peace. He said, "Let us continue to have faith in the God of peace." The Pope's comments come after a major political upheaval in Venezuela with US involvement. His message was clear: justice and peace should prevail over violence and unrest.