Pope Leo calls for AI ethics at Elysee in France
World
During his visit to France, Pope Leo spoke up about the need for ethics in artificial intelligence.
At the Elysee, he cautioned against letting society turn into "a paradise of machines," and urged everyone to think carefully about how AI could shape our values and daily lives.
Pope Leo backs AI ethics education
Pope Leo highlighted that teaching people how to tell right from wrong is key as technology advances.
He wants to make sure AI helps humans instead of taking over, saying we should keep tech working for us, not the other way around.
His message comes as he warns against losing our humanity amid a "paradise of machines" invading and conditioning our daily lives.