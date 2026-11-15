Pope Leo XIV denounces African enslavement, acknowledges Catholic Church role
Pope Leo XIV spoke out against the "suffering and humiliation" caused by African enslavement during a visit to Zana, Peru, a place deeply tied to Afro-Peruvian history.
He expressed solidarity with the community, acknowledging the Catholic Church's role in the slave trade.
Zana UNESCO site, Pope praises Afro-Peruvians
Zana, recognized by Unesco in 2017 as a site of memory of slavery and African cultural heritage, is a center of the Afro-Peruvian community.
The Pope was warmly welcomed by locals in Zana, and highlighted how Afro-Peruvians have shaped both the Church and society despite centuries of injustice.