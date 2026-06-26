Wolfgang Porsche planned to build a private 500-meter tunnel through the Salzburg hills

Automotive magnate Porsche to sell villa after tunnel project backlash

By Snehil Singh 05:10 pm Jun 26, 202605:10 pm

What's the story

Wolfgang Porsche, the Austrian-German automotive magnate, has decided to sell his historic 17th-century villa in Salzburg, Austria. The decision comes amid a public backlash over his plan to build a private 500-meter tunnel through the Salzburg hills. The proposed tunnel was intended to connect a municipal car park in the city center to an underground garage next to his villa, where he would be able to park eight cars.