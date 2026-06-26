Automotive magnate Porsche to sell villa after tunnel project backlash
What's the story
Wolfgang Porsche, the Austrian-German automotive magnate, has decided to sell his historic 17th-century villa in Salzburg, Austria. The decision comes amid a public backlash over his plan to build a private 500-meter tunnel through the Salzburg hills. The proposed tunnel was intended to connect a municipal car park in the city center to an underground garage next to his villa, where he would be able to park eight cars.
Historic backlash
Villa's historic significance and public outrage
The villa, known as Paschinger Schlossl, was once home to Jewish writer Stefan Zweig until 1934. The proposed tunnel sparked outrage among locals who viewed it as a symbol of inequality in a city facing housing shortages and high rents. Protesters had hung slogans like "A city for everyone instead of a tunnel for one" around Salzburg during the protests against Porsche's plans.
Property sale
Villa listed for €12.7 million
The villa is now listed for €12.7 million (£11 million), with the estate agents highlighting the approved private tunnel project as a unique feature. Potential buyers are promised a "remarkable, approved private tunnel project" and "unique annex for underground garage." However, city authorities have refused to buy it for state use as a museum dedicated to Zweig due to financial constraints.
Manager's statement
Planning permission details and real estate manager's statement
A real estate manager for Porsche confirmed the property was up for sale but refused to say what had motivated Porsche to abandon the tunnel project. He called the controversy around the tunnel an "envy-driven debate." The planning permission for the private access road is valid until 2028, giving potential buyers a limited time to decide if they want to pursue this unique opportunity in historic Salzburg.