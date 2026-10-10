Powerful 7.7 earthquake hits Panama near Pitaloza Arriba, prompting evacuations
A strong magnitude 7.7 earthquake hit Panama on Friday, October 9, sending tremors across Panama City, the central provinces of Veraguas, Herrera and Los Santos, and neighboring Colombia, and prompting evacuations.
The epicenter was near Pitaloza Arriba in Herrera province, about 10km deep.
Aftershocks followed, but no casualties were immediately reported.
Tsunami warning covers Panama and neighbors
A tsunami warning was issued for Panama and nearby countries like Colombia, Ecuador, Nicaragua, and Guatemala.
Central provinces such as Veraguas, Herrera, and Los Santos felt the quake hardest (some buildings like a cathedral and hotel facade in Cocle province took damage), but Panama City's skyscrapers stayed safe.
President Jose Raul Mulino asked everyone to stay calm while emergency teams checked affected areas.