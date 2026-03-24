Massive explosion rocks Valero oil refinery in Texas
What's the story
A massive explosion rocked the Valero oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, on Monday. The blast sent thick plumes of smoke into the sky and shook nearby homes. Eyewitnesses reported a sudden and powerful explosion followed by intense flames and dense smoke rising from the complex. Videos shared online showed a large fire engulfing parts of the facility with emergency crews responding to the scene.
Investigation underway
Industrial heater could have caused explosion
Sheriff Zena Stephens suggested that an "industrial heater" could have caused the explosion. However, authorities are yet to confirm any casualties or provide details on the extent of damage and environmental impact. The incident has raised concerns over potential supply disruptions in light of global energy uncertainty. Speculation about links to broader geopolitical tensions has emerged online, but officials have not confirmed any such connection.
Twitter Post
Alleged video of the blast
JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Explosion reported at Texas' largest oil refinery in Port Arthur. pic.twitter.com/jf98gvfJmw— Remarks (@remarks) March 24, 2026
Safety measures
Shelter-in-place order issued for residents
Local authorities have issued a shelter-in-place order for residents living near the refinery. Port Arthur emergency management officials said in a public alert, "To ensure the safety of all residents in the vicinity and in light of the recent explosion at the Valero refinery, an immediate shelter in place is ordered." Valero confirmed that a fire had broken out within one of its units but assured that all personnel had been accounted for.
Refinery details
Officials monitoring air quality
The Port Arthur refinery is one of the largest in the United States, with a capacity to process 435,000 barrels of crude oil daily into refined products such as gasoline and diesel. Texas state Rep. Christian Manuel said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was at the site with air monitoring equipment. He advised residents to limit outdoor activity and keep windows closed until further notice.