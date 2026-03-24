Massive explosion rocks Valero oil refinery in Texas 

A massive explosion rocked the Valero oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas , on Monday. The blast sent thick plumes of smoke into the sky and shook nearby homes. Eyewitnesses reported a sudden and powerful explosion followed by intense flames and dense smoke rising from the complex. Videos shared online showed a large fire engulfing parts of the facility with emergency crews responding to the scene.

Investigation underway Industrial heater could have caused explosion Sheriff Zena Stephens suggested that an "industrial heater" could have caused the explosion. However, authorities are yet to confirm any casualties or provide details on the extent of damage and environmental impact. The incident has raised concerns over potential supply disruptions in light of global energy uncertainty. Speculation about links to broader geopolitical tensions has emerged online, but officials have not confirmed any such connection.

Twitter Post Alleged video of the blast JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Explosion reported at Texas' largest oil refinery in Port Arthur. pic.twitter.com/jf98gvfJmw — Remarks (@remarks) March 24, 2026

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Safety measures Shelter-in-place order issued for residents Local authorities have issued a shelter-in-place order for residents living near the refinery. Port Arthur emergency management officials said in a public alert, "To ensure the safety of all residents in the vicinity and in light of the recent explosion at the Valero refinery, an immediate shelter in place is ordered." Valero confirmed that a fire had broken out within one of its units but assured that all personnel had been accounted for.

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