Strong 7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Vanuatu islands

Preliminary reports from earthquake monitoring sources indicated two major tremors in the Vanuatu Islands region.

The first was a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, centered around 200km west of Sola at a depth of 10km.

This was followed by a second reading of a magnitude 6.9 tremor about 25 seconds later, with its epicenter placed nearly 197km west-northwest of Port-Olry at the same depth.