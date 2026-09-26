President Trump considers capping diesel exports as prices climb
World
President Trump is thinking about capping US diesel exports to help bring down fuel prices, which have been climbing fast and hurting his approval ratings before the midterm elections.
Energy Secretary Chris Wright says the administration is weighing several options, while the White House has softened the President's remarks.
Trump approval hits record low 32%
Since the US is the top diesel exporter, any limits could shake up global markets: countries like Australia might feel it most.
Americans are already feeling squeezed by a 50% jump in fuel costs since tensions with Iran began, plus higher inflation and interest rates.
All this has pushed Trump's approval rating to a record low of 32%, putting extra pressure on him and his party ahead of elections.