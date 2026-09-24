President Trump hosts Xi Jinping at White House state dinner
US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping and first lady Peng Liyuan to a White House state dinner, hoping to boost U.S.-China ties.
First Lady Melania Trump put together a menu that mixed American and Chinese flavors, even serving Schramsberg Blanc De Noir, a nod to Nixon's famous 1972 China visit.
Menu mixed American and Chinese dishes
The menu included yellow squash veloute, sesame-crusted sea bass with bok choy, and White House honey ice cream.
The room was decked out in red, a longstanding cultural significance in Chinese history, and featured performances by classically trained tenor Christopher Macchio and military musicians from the US Marine Corps and US Army.
The event followed a big welcome ceremony with talks on trade and tech, drawing business heavyweights like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk to the table as both countries look for common ground despite ongoing tensions.