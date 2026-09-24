President Trump hosts Xi Jinping at White House state dinner

The menu included yellow squash veloute, sesame-crusted sea bass with bok choy, and White House honey ice cream.

The room was decked out in red, a longstanding cultural significance in Chinese history, and featured performances by classically trained tenor Christopher Macchio and military musicians from the US Marine Corps and US Army.

The event followed a big welcome ceremony with talks on trade and tech, drawing business heavyweights like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk to the table as both countries look for common ground despite ongoing tensions.