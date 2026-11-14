President Zelenskyy says SpaceX Starshield is slowing Ukrainian military drones
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy says SpaceX is limiting the speed of Ukrainian military drones through its Starshield satellite system, making it harder to counter Russian attacks.
While SpaceX denies any restrictions, Zelenskyy insists these limits have been in place for five days and are affecting operations across the front line.
President Zelenskyy rejects US Donbas proposal
Zelenskyy also suspects the US might be involved in slowing down Starshield, possibly to pressure Ukraine into giving up territory during peace talks.
He says US negotiators suggested Ukraine give up the Donbas region for security guarantees, a proposal he flatly rejected.
For Zelenskyy, a real ceasefire can only happen with a ceasefire agreement, alongside meaningful security guarantees, underwritten by western partners.