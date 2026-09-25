Presidents Trump and Xi discussed AI risks in September 2026
World
In September 2026, President Trump and President Xi met to talk about the risks of artificial intelligence (AI): think autonomous cyberattacks and accidental military moves.
To help avoid misunderstandings, officials discussed a notification mechanism and safety cooperation, borrowing a page from the old Cold War nuclear hotline playbook.
US and China need AI rules
Despite these talks, the US and China are still locked in an AI power struggle. Trump wants the United States leading in AI, while Xi sees it as key for China's future.
The United States and China need to set global safety rules and keep communication open so tech competition doesn't spiral into real conflict.