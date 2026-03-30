Prince Philip battled pancreatic cancer for 8yrs, reveals new book
What's the story
Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, battled pancreatic cancer for the last eight years of his life, a new royal biography has revealed. The diagnosis was made in 2013, eight years before his death in April 2021. The disease was deemed inoperable by experts, according to historian Hugo Vickers, who details these revelations in his book Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History.
Health struggle
Prince Philip returned to public duties
Vickers writes, "Doctors had detected a shadow on his pancreas, and had cut him right across his stomach." "The verdict was inoperable pancreatic cancer." After the diagnosis, Prince Philip was discharged from the hospital to recover at home. During this time, there were fears that he might not return to public life. However, despite these challenges, he returned to public duties in August 2013 after a short stay at Wood Farm on Norfolk's Sandringham estate.
Last years
Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021
Prince Philip retired from his royal duties in 2017 and spent much of his remaining years at Wood Farm. His death on April 9, 2021, was attributed to "old age" and came two months before what would have been his 100th birthday. Vickers notes that Philip "did not want to reach his 100th birthday" due to the attention such milestones attract.
Last moments
Vickers details Philip's final hours
Vickers describes Prince Philip's last hours, writing that he "gave his nurses the slip," took a beer from the Oak Room, and quietly slipped away after saying he didn't feel well. The Queen was not present at his death. Elizabeth II was reportedly "absolutely furious" that Philip left without saying goodbye. This April, Britain will mark what would have been Queen Elizabeth's 100th birthday.