Prince William and Kate Middleton 1st big trip since cancer
Prince William and Kate Middleton are heading to India in November 2026 for the Earthshot Prize ceremony, their first big trip together since Kate's cancer diagnosis.
Their stops include Mumbai, New Delhi, Kaziranga National Park, and the Taj Mahal.
Earthshot Prize spotlights climate solutions
Started by Prince William in 2021, the Earthshot Prize spotlights creative solutions for climate change.
The Mumbai event will highlight India's tech progress and rich biodiversity.
Fun fact: India leads globally with the most Earthshot finalists and winners out of about 7,000 nominations from 169 countries.
This visit also marks a hopeful return to royal duties for Kate.