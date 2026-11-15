Prince William and Princess Kate travel to Mumbai for Earthshot
Princess Kate is heading to Mumbai with Prince William this November for the Earthshot Prize awards, their first joint trip abroad since her cancer diagnosis in 2024.
Kensington Palace shared the news, highlighting that the event will bring together 5,000 people, including global leaders and innovators focused on environmental change and building stronger U.K.-India ties.
Princess Kate returns after 2025 remission
This marks a big step for Kate, who paused international travel during her treatment but gradually returned to public life after her remission in 2025.
Her upcoming visit signals not just a personal milestone but also the couple's ongoing commitment to global causes, much like their memorable India tour back in 2016.