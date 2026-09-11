Princess Diana's iconic revenge dress to go under the hammer
What's the story
A custom-made black silk evening dress worn by the late Princess Diana is set to go under the hammer on December 9. The dress, designed by Christina Stambolian, was famously worn by Diana at a London party in 1994. This was just hours after a documentary aired in which then-Prince Charles confessed to adultery during their marriage. The moment became iconic, and the media dubbed her outfit the "revenge dress."
Global showcase
Dress will 1st be displayed at Sotheby's London
Sotheby's auction house is handling the sale and estimates the dress could fetch up to $3,00,000 (₹2.85 crore).
This will be its first time at auction since Diana sold 79 of her dresses for charity in 1997.
The dress will first be displayed at Sotheby's London before moving on to Hong Kong, Geneva, and New York for further display ahead of the auction.
Fashion legacy
'Princess Diana turned the dress into one of the most...'
Morgane Halimi, Sotheby's Global Head of Handbags and Fashion, emphasized the cultural significance of the piece.
She said Diana "understood instinctively" that fashion can be a language in its own right.
"On her own terms, Princess Diana turned the dress into one of the most powerful messages she ever made, during one of the most scrutinised and emotionally charged episodes of her life."
Stylist's insight
The dress was a last-minute choice for the event
Anna Harvey, Diana's stylist at the time, recalled that the princess "wanted to look a million dollars."
The dress was a last-minute choice for a fundraising dinner. It was accessorized with a royal jewel, a black clutch and heels.
The vintage Jaguar XJ40 car Diana arrived in at the event had earlier been sold at auction for ₹72.5 lakh.
Lasting influence
Diana's fashion choices continue to inspire people even today
Diana's fashion choices have continued to inspire generations.
In 2023, her sweater with a black sheep among white ones was sold for ₹10.03 crore at Sotheby's New York auction.
Halimi noted that Diana crystallized the idea of using clothing to signal confidence and transformation in a single image that resonated globally.
Rihanna also praised Diana's style in 2013, calling her "gangsta with her clothes."