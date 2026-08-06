Probe ordered after helicopter carrying Trump, passenger jet fly closely
What's the story
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the nation's top accident-investigating agency, has launched an investigation into an incident involving President Donald Trump's Marine One helicopter. The probe centers on a "loss of separation" between Marine One and an Envoy Air jet at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The commercial had taken off just as Marine One left the White House for Andrews Air Force Base with the president aboard. However, the aircraft were not on a collision course, AP reported.
Safety confirmation
FAA confirms, but says 'President was never in danger'
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed a "momentary" loss of separation but stressed that "the President was never in danger."
The FAA said both pilots were in contact with the air traffic controller during the incident. The agency is reviewing the situation and can take safety actions if necessary.
White House spokesperson Kush Desai also expressed confidence in Marine One pilots, saying Trump "was at no point in harm's way during yesterday's momentary loss of separation."
Incident overview
Incident took place at Reagan National Airport
The incident involved an Embraer E170 jet operated by Envoy Air, which was headed for Pensacola. It took off at 2:34pm shortly after Marine One departed from the White House.
According to FAA rules, aircraft must maintain at least 2.41km of horizontal spacing and 500 feet of vertical separation around airports.
The FAA has agreements with military authorities regarding flight procedures in Washington, DC that were reviewed after a deadly midair collision in January 2025.
Investigation scope
NTSB to investigate 'significant near collisions'
The NTSB investigates not only aircraft accidents but also significant near collisions and losses of separation.
The agency's probe will look into whether any safety risks were present during this incident.
A third aircraft, Republic 4700, was ordered to fly around before landing at 2:52pm due to its proximity to the incident, reports said.
The FAA had imposed permanent restrictions on helicopter operations around Reagan National following last year's midair collision that killed 67 people.