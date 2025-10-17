Bangladesh prosecutors seek death penalty for ex-PM Sheikh Hasina

Prosecutors in Bangladesh have demanded the death penalty for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over her alleged role in a violent crackdown on student-led protests last year. The unrest, which lasted for weeks, resulted in the deaths of up to 1,400 people and ended Hasina's 15-year rule. Chief prosecutor Tajul Islam argued that while it's not humanly possible to give Hasina 1,400 death sentences, "we demand at least one."

Prosecutor Former police chief turns witness He told the court that her "goal was to cling to power permanently, for herself and her family." "She has turned into a hardened criminal and shows no remorse for the brutality she has committed," he said. In his closing statement, the prosecutor left the decision on the sentencing for former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun to the tribunal. Al-Mamun became a state witness against Hasina and has already pled guilty.

Trial proceedings Hasina on trial for crimes against humanity Hasina did not appoint counsel to represent her, and she had previously described the trial procedure as a "kangaroo court." The former PM, who has fled to India, is on trial for crimes against humanity. A leaked audio clip allegedly reveals her giving orders to security forces to "use lethal weapons" against protesters. She denies these charges. Hasina has already been sentenced to six months in prison for contempt of court and faces separate corruption charges.

Protest escalation Protests peaked on August 5, 2024 The protests started in July 2024 over civil service job quotas but quickly turned into a mass movement against Hasina's government. The protests reached a peak on August 5, when Hasina fled by helicopter as crowds stormed her residence in Dhaka. On that day alone, police killed at least 52 people in one of the worst cases of police violence in Bangladesh's history. Hasina's state-appointed defense lawyer, however, argues that police were forced to fire in response to violent actions.