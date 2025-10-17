Trump, Putin to meet in Budapest after 'very productive' conversation 

United States President Donald Trump has announced plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, Hungary, to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The announcement came after a nearly two-and-a-half-hour phone call between the two leaders, which Trump called "very productive." Trump later told reporters during an Oval Office event that the meeting will take place within two weeks. Trump and Putin last met in Anchorage, Alaska, in August.

Trump Meeting with Ukraine president "President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this 'inglorious' War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end," Trump wrote on Truth Social after the phone call. He also said that he will be meeting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on Friday, "where we will discuss my conversation with President Putin, and much more."

Delegation details Rubio to lead US delegation to Russia Trump also announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will head a high-level delegation to meet with Russian officials next week. The meeting's location is yet to be confirmed. Putin instantly backed Trump's idea of holding a summit in Budapest, according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, who described the talk between the two leaders as "highly informative and extremely frank."