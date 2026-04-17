Pakistan reacts to India's delimitation bill, calls it 'illegal'

Pakistan has reacted strongly to the provisions of the Delimitation Bill 2026, which was introduced in India's Lok Sabha . The bill seeks to include Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the delimitation exercise of Jammu and Kashmir constituencies. This is in line with New Delhi's long-standing position that PoK is an integral part of India. However, Pakistan has rejected this process as "illegal, political grandstanding" in a "disputed territory."

Official response India has no legal authority: Pakistan Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesperson, Tahir Andrabi, rejected the delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir. He called it "illegal, political grandstanding" in a "disputed territory." Andrabi added that India has no legal authority to redefine any part of J&K territory. He also said PoK is a separate governing territory with its own institutions.

Bill details Details of Delimitation Bill 2026 The Delimitation Bill 2026 proposes that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will be the Delimitation Commission for PoK when conditions allow. Currently, 24 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly are reserved for these territories, but have never been filled through elections. The bill is likely to be taken up during Parliament's extended three-day Budget session and needs a simple majority to pass.

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Historical claim India's claim over PoK India's claim over PoK is based on the Instrument of Accession signed by Maharaja Hari Singh in 1947. This agreement made the entire princ princely state part of India. The position has been reiterated through legal and political measures, including a unanimous parliamentary resolution in 1994 calling for Pakistan to vacate the occupied areas.

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