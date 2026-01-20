Amid India-Bangladesh tensions, Dhaka takes China envoy near Siliguri Corridor  

Amid strained relations between New Delhi and Dhaka , the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus took Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen near a Teesta project area, which is located close to the strategic Siliguri corridor or Chicken's Neck, on Monday. The visit was part of a technical assessment under the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project, the interim government clarified.

Project commitment Bangladesh, China committed to Teesta master plan Water resources adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, who accompanied Yao during the visit, said both countries are committed to implementing the Teesta Master Plan (TMP). However, she added that work cannot start yet as the scrutiny process is not complete. The Teesta River is crucial for agriculture and livelihoods in Bangladesh's northern districts and equally important for India's West Bengal state.

Ongoing negotiations Teesta water-sharing strategy remains unresolved As such, a Teesta water-sharing strategy between Dhaka and New Delhi has stalled for decades, with no final agreement due to concerns from the West Bengal government. The Teesta River originates in Sikkim and flows through West Bengal before entering Bangladesh. The extended standoff has fueled frustration in certain anti-India circles in Bangladesh, where calls for a "fair share" have grown louder since PM Sheikh Hasina's administration fell in August 2024, India Today reported.

