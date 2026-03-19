'He has destroyed everything': Ex- Kremlin loyalist turns on Putin 

In a shocking turn of events, Ilya Remeslo, a former pro-Kremlin lawyer, has publicly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin after being a reliable pro-Kremlin operator for years. In a manifesto titled "Five reasons why I stopped supporting Vladimir Putin," which he shared on Telegram, Remeslo accused the president of leading a "failing war" in Ukraine that has cost millions of casualties and destroyed the economy. He said that Putin's more than two decades in power demonstrated how "absolute power corrupts."

Trial 'Putin should be put on trial' Speaking to The Guardian after his post created a buzz, he said Putin should resign and be put on trial as a war criminal. "His personalized...corrupt system is doomed to collapse, as we're seeing now with the war in Ukraine and elsewhere....We are fighting over tiny territories that will ultimately give Russia nothing." He went on to criticize Putin's authoritarian rule and the state of the economy, saying, "This man [Putin] has destroyed everything he could lay his hands on."

Regime supporter Speculation surrounds Remeslo's sudden change of heart Remeslo was once a member of Russia's public chamber and a vocal supporter of the regime. He had previously targeted critics like opposition leader Alexei Navalny in courtrooms across the country. His sudden change of heart has led to speculation about its authenticity, with some suggesting it could be a Kremlin ploy or even a mental breakdown on Remeslo's part. Ivan Philippov, a pro-war movement researcher, called Remeslo's outburst "unprecedented" and admitted he was struggling to understand it

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