'He has destroyed everything': Ex- Kremlin loyalist turns on Putin
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events, Ilya Remeslo, a former pro-Kremlin lawyer, has publicly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin after being a reliable pro-Kremlin operator for years. In a manifesto titled "Five reasons why I stopped supporting Vladimir Putin," which he shared on Telegram, Remeslo accused the president of leading a "failing war" in Ukraine that has cost millions of casualties and destroyed the economy. He said that Putin's more than two decades in power demonstrated how "absolute power corrupts."
Trial
'Putin should be put on trial'
Speaking to The Guardian after his post created a buzz, he said Putin should resign and be put on trial as a war criminal. "His personalized...corrupt system is doomed to collapse, as we're seeing now with the war in Ukraine and elsewhere....We are fighting over tiny territories that will ultimately give Russia nothing." He went on to criticize Putin's authoritarian rule and the state of the economy, saying, "This man [Putin] has destroyed everything he could lay his hands on."
Regime supporter
Speculation surrounds Remeslo's sudden change of heart
Remeslo was once a member of Russia's public chamber and a vocal supporter of the regime. He had previously targeted critics like opposition leader Alexei Navalny in courtrooms across the country. His sudden change of heart has led to speculation about its authenticity, with some suggesting it could be a Kremlin ploy or even a mental breakdown on Remeslo's part. Ivan Philippov, a pro-war movement researcher, called Remeslo's outburst "unprecedented" and admitted he was struggling to understand it
Narrative shift
Remeslo stands by his words amid backlash
Despite the backlash, Remeslo said he stands by his words and insists he wasn't directed by anyone. He said he couldn't stay silent anymore, as Putin's interests no longer aligned with Russia or his own. "People really overestimate the current administration. They wouldn't come up with such a plan," he said. Leonid Volkov, an ally of Navalny and a target of Remeslo, initially thought the episode was staged but later concluded it went too far for the Kremlin to orchestrate.