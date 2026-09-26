Putin says Russia open to talks yet warns sustained response
Putin says Russia is still open to peace talks over the Ukraine war, but made it clear that Russian interests come first.
He blamed Ukraine for recent attacks on Moscow and polling stations during Russian elections, warning that any response from Russia will be "a sustained Russian response."
Both sides intensify cross border strikes
While Russia keeps up its drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian targets, Ukraine has intensified strikes on Russian military and energy sites, even inside Russia.
Putin suggested Kyiv's renewed push for negotiations is because they're struggling against Russia's advanced drones.
Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy insists Ukraine's actions are defensive and has called again for direct talks.
Despite some talk of dialogue, both sides are clearly preparing for more tough action ahead.