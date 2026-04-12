Vessels will be allowed to navigate from 6:00am to 6:00pm local time

Qatar allows ships to pass through its waters again

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:47 am Apr 12, 202610:47 am

What's the story

Qatar has announced the resumption of full maritime navigation for all ships and vessels in its waters. The country's Ministry of Transport issued a statement on X, saying that vessels will be allowed to navigate from 6:00am to 6:00pm local time. This move comes as oil and gas markets are wary of the US-Iran conflict and hope for a reduction in regional tensions.