Qatar allows ships to pass through its waters again
What's the story
Qatar has announced the resumption of full maritime navigation for all ships and vessels in its waters. The country's Ministry of Transport issued a statement on X, saying that vessels will be allowed to navigate from 6:00am to 6:00pm local time. This move comes as oil and gas markets are wary of the US-Iran conflict and hope for a reduction in regional tensions.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the post
🔴 ANNOUNCEMENT— Ministry of Transport 🇶🇦 وزارة المواصلات (@MOTQatar) April 11, 2026
⛴️🚤#MOTQatar #Qatar pic.twitter.com/N1r0fEkFGM
Conflict impact
Resumption of navigation
The decision to resume navigation comes after an Iranian attack in early March, which forced Qatar to shut down the world's largest LNG export facility. Since then, Qatari tankers have been unable to traverse the Strait of Hormuz due to the conflict effectively blocking the waterway for over a month.