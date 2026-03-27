Nepali rapper-turned-politician Balen takes oath as country's new PM

Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, was sworn in as the 47th Prime Minister of Nepal on Friday. The 35-year-old rapper and engineer took his oath of office from President Ramchandra Paudel at a ceremony in Kathmandu . He will also hold the Defence, Commerce, and Industries portfolios in his government.

Cabinet formation Shah releases song about Nepal's future before assuming office Along with Shah, President Paudel also administered the oath of office to 14 ministers. Economist Swarnim Wagle was appointed as Finance Minister while educationist Sishir Khanal took charge as Foreign Affairs Minister. Before assuming office, Shah released an optimistic song about Nepal's future, which quickly garnered over two million views. His rise to power is a significant departure from traditional Nepali politics and comes after his party's landslide victory in the recent general elections.

Political ascent Shah 1st gained fame as a rapper Shah, who was born in Naradevi, Kathmandu, in 1990, first gained fame as a rapper. His music often tackled issues of corruption and social inequality. In 2013, he won a popular rap battle in Nepal, which catapulted him to fame. One of his most famous songs, "Balidan," has over 14 million views on YouTube and criticizes government employees' salaries and property holdings while ordinary citizens struggle with debt.

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Mayoral term Elected mayor of Kathmandu in 2022 In 2022, Shah was elected mayor of Kathmandu as an independent candidate. His tenure focused on anti-corruption efforts and preserving indigenous heritage. He also launched a controversial campaign to demolish illegal buildings to ease traffic congestion. In the recent general elections, Shah's party, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), won decisively, with Shah unseating former prime minister KP Sharma Oli in Jhapa 5 constituency.

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